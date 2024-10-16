Another international break has come and gone, with Luis Diaz signing off with a goal as Alexis Mac Allister proved his fitness after growing injury concerns.

Two international breaks down, one to go in 2024!

On the final evening of action, nine senior players were involved and, thankfully, all appear to have avoided any injury concerns.

Mac Allister has been carrying an adductor injury but played 66 minutes in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier, withdrawn with his side leading 3-0 before watching another three unanswered goals.

The midfielder, according to FotMob, was statistically Argentina’s lowest-rated player having ended his night against Bolivia with a rating of 6.7-out-of-10.

Liverpool’s only concern is that he returns fit and ready to play his role in an intense run of seven games in 21 days, though you expect he will be managed carefully throughout.

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes as Uruguay were held to a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

Diaz nets again

Elsewhere in South America, Luis Diaz got on the scoresheet against Chile in a qualifier that celebrated 100 years of Colombian football.

Liverpool’s No. 7 scored the second goal in his side’s 4-0 win, timing his run into the penalty box to perfection after his teammates won the ball back after a sloppy pass from Chile’s defence.

Caracol News described Diaz as “one of the most decisive in the first half” and “made the difference on the left” for his side before fatigue struck and he was substituted after 76 minutes.

As per FotMob, the 27-year-old finished with a goal, one chance created, four touches in the opposition box (the second-most of any player), and just four duels won from 15 attempted – Arne Slot will be eager to improve that!

In total, Diaz played 154 minutes for Colombia – who remain unbeaten at home in qualifying – taking his season total for club and country to 879 minutes so far.

Robertson and Doak vs. Jota

Doak struggling not to laugh in Ronaldo's Face has me dying ??? pic.twitter.com/IcuM7jXZxr — AlanSavageSZN (@AlanSavageSzn) October 15, 2024

Back in Europe, the Nations League was the focus as Diogo Jota‘s Portugal faced Andy Robertson and Ben Doak‘s Scotland, but neither side could find the breakthrough in a goalless draw.

The trio were all named in a starting XI, but only Robertson played the full 90 with Jota and Doak withdrawn after 61 and 67 minutes, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo got his name in the headlines for throwing a tantrum after believing the final whistle was blown too early, are we even surprised?

Failed the cold Tuesday night at Hampden test Away up the road raging What a fuckin glorious meltdown pic.twitter.com/nuFBLxOo5w — ???? (@_DIGB) October 15, 2024

Doak had a number of tussles with Portugal’s captain, who made his international debut before the 18-year-old was even born.

Portugal dominated the game with 70 percent possession, but both teams finished with one big chance each – Jota had three shots (just one on target), while Doak focused more on defensive work.

The National gave the teenager a score of seven-out-of-10, saying “The teenage protege showed no shortage of confidence by running at Antonio Silva and Joao Cancelo” when given the chance.

In other news, Mohamed Salah‘s withdrawal from the Egypt squad has been explained further by manager Hossam Hassan.