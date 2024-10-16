Liverpool are back in action at the end of this week once the latest international break concludes, hallelujah, but there are several players under injury clouds.

Arne Slot‘s side will take on Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday in what is a significant game as the Reds look to build on their promising start to the season.

Virgil van Dijk‘s red card afforded him extra rest heading into this fixture, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all concluded their international commitments by Monday night.

The head coach is not without injury concerns, though. Hopefully, the situation is not compounded in the weeks ahead, but let’s take a look at those ruled out or in doubt.

Alisson – Hamstring

Availability: Out until after November international break

For the second time this season, Alisson is sidelined with a hamstring injury – though this one will keep him out of the XI for a lot longer.

He is only scheduled to return after the November international break, meaning a six-week absence for the Brazilian, at the very least.

Alisson will miss the upcoming seven games, which all take place in the space of just 21 days, and can, hopefully, mark his return at Southampton on November 24.

Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise in his place.

Harvey Elliott – Fractured foot

Availability: Likely return at end of October, start of November

Elliott has been sidelined since the September international break and was initially reported to be eyeing a return against Chelsea, six weeks on from the time of injury.

He is now out of his medical boot, and on Monday was pictured running around the outdoor pitches at the AXA. He is improving but is still unlikely to be rushed back into the side.

Perhaps the trip to Brighton on October 30 will mark his return, although a lot rests on how his foot reacts to increasing his training load.

Federico Chiesa – Unknown

Availability: Should be ready to return vs. Chelsea

The Italian was not involved in the final two games before the break, picking up an unknown issue in training that also ruled him out of international contention this month.

Chiesa had to prove he could train on the eve of the clash against Crystal Palace, and despite not featuring, the hope is a fortnight off will have been enough to resolve the issue.

Alexis Mac Allister – Adductor

Availability: Expected to be involved vs. Chelsea

Withdrawn at half-time at Palace and then managed and rested during his time with Argentina (playing just 66 minutes) there has, rightly, been concern over Mac Allister’s fitness.

The latest out of Argentina was that the injury was an overload in his right adductor muscle, a recurrence of what plagued him during the September break.

Reds will have wished he never left Merseyside, but it will have to be a case of careful minute management over the next few weeks to not exacerbate the issue.

He’s a key cog in midfield and will be influential in the upcoming games across three different competitions.