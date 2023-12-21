Jurgen Klopp had an altercation with fans who sit in the Lower Main Stand behind the dugouts at Anfield in the first half against West Ham, and his words post-match have prompted plenty of debate among matchgoing Reds.

The debate around Anfield’s atmosphere is long-running, and recently in the spotlight after Gary Neville’s comments during the 0-0 draw with Man United.

But Klopp’s advice, to “give your ticket to somebody else” if they aren’t prepared to contribute positively to the atmosphere, has a certain dose of irony, with the method for passing your ticket to another supporter not exactly straightforward.

Indeed, some fans have outlined the many, varied reasons for what they believe are part of the issue with Anfield’s atmosphere, from an increased number of hospitality tickets, to the complicated and frustrating ticket system.

For a supporter to ‘give their ticket to somebody else’ they would need that somebody to be on their ‘friends and family’ list, and even then it has issues when sending tickets.

As one supporter wrote on X: “Literally spent all day trying and failing to transfer a ticket Jurgen.”

Another highlighted how: “My brother has just turned 65 [so] now can’t transfer to someone below 65 as his ticket is a discounted price (anyone know if this is true?) he couldn’t go last night so his seat was empty…”

Liverpool, like most clubs, now use NFC technology for tickets, which comes with its own set of challenges with fans, with plenty highlighting issues that take an age to rectify, with some claiming two-hour calls with LFC Help.

Others highlighted how, in selling Liverpool’s famous atmosphere to tourists, Liverpool FC have diluted their own atmosphere to a point where it no longer exists the way they market it.

While the actual debate around the atmosphere will run forever, Klopp’s understanding of the issues matchgoing supporters actually face in getting a ticket, and how convoluted process of passing a ticket to a friend is, is one he perhaps needs explaining.

What fans have said

The managers more than got the right to talk about supporters creating an atmosphere and supporting the team. But he might want to have a word internally with those in charge at the club if he wants to see the support he mentions more regularly – pricing, access to tickets etc https://t.co/rsLB01Yl9u — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) December 21, 2023

Ticket would go to a tourist. I know he's revving everyone up for Arsenal, but if he wants genuine atmosphere all the time he's (a) deluded (b) talking to the wrong people. Start getting some young'uns in there for a start. https://t.co/4oj4hU4j4f — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) December 21, 2023

Klopp urging fans to give their ticket to someone else to create a great atmosphere for the Arsenal game. 1. That's impossible ( unless they're on their friends list)

2. They club would strip them of their season ticket/ members card. https://t.co/8RKtHXcVJd — Transalpino(Official) (@TransalpinoO) December 21, 2023

“Too many stale, tourists and corporate fans at Anfield now…need to make it easier to get tickets instead of these membership card holders with all the credits holding all the cards.” – Colin Wright on Facebook

Cant be on our toes jurgen we're told to sit down immediately or get kicked out Can't bring a flag anywhere other than the kop… you'll get kicked out if you argue. Can't pass a ticket on unless you register a mate 5 months earlier. You're only allowed 25 match mates btw. https://t.co/BFqFtlMke9 — philsy* (@philsylfc) December 21, 2023

“Give your ticket to someone else” is all well and good Boss but the system in place now means that’s next to impossible. The transfer thing breaks all the time. https://t.co/oduX8CLffq — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) December 21, 2023

People in football telling fans how to support is fucking nauseating. Klopp, Guardiola, and that Newcastle owner have all done it in recent weeks despite being fully aware of the reasons why atmosphere isn't what it once was. They are more part of the problem than fans are. https://t.co/EGQHWbau5Q — Chris Taylor (@christotaylo) December 21, 2023

When clubs have an Orwellian control over everything, you get this. Don’t stand, don’t drink that, don’t chant that, not that banner, not that flare, pay this, don’t give your ticket to them. Sit next to total strangers and pay over the odds and be passive and smile politely. https://t.co/WquewNLCVW — Dan Fieldsend (New Account) (@dan_fieldsend) December 21, 2023

“I went to my first ever Liverpool match at the weekend really excited to experience the Anfield atmosphere and he is right, other than the first 5 minutes and the last 5 it was like a graveyard, the Man U fans were louder.” – Vicky Salter on Facebook

“Give your ticket to someone else”. Literally spent all day trying and failing to transfer a ticket Jurgen — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) December 21, 2023

“I think he could maybe have a word with the top brass at the club regarding where tickets go…… the amount of football “tourists” at the ground now seems colossal to me. More interested in takin videos and selfies than actually supporting the team! Which is fine……before and after. During the 100+ minutes you sing and scream yourself hoarse, regardless of the opposition.” – ‘Vamos’ in the comments

The manager wants atmosphere.

The Club actively work against those who seek to bring it.

Something has to give @LFC https://t.co/lX1wjLObRg — Handmade Banners (@KopCraftsman) December 21, 2023

Klopp telling main stand to get off the seats. Hahaha stewards are gonna be busier than the lino flagging Darwin. — Ash M (@ashmamoojee) December 21, 2023

As ever, I see klopps comments on atmosphere have been taken right out of context, everybody seems to be missing out the fact that he was specifically referring to people behind him, not the crowd as a whole. He is right, several times per season I sit in the section directly — Nicola (@nikic2019) December 21, 2023

“He needs to have a word with the owners because their model is based on attracting tourists who spend lots of money in the club shop. They don’t really like the so called “legacy fans” because we just want to go to turn up to the game 20 minutes before kick off and then go home after without spending an extra £200 in the club shop.” – Steve Harper in the comments

The stadiums of top English clubs are increasingly becoming tourist attractions as the regular, traditional supporter is priced out and sidelined. Obviously that all affects the atmosphere. If these clubs still want loud, hostile grounds they need to find a solution. https://t.co/WUrZD3tHVm — Sam (@SibsMUFC) December 21, 2023

What Klopp said in full

“I thought in the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptional, I was not overly happy, I have to say, with the atmosphere behind me,” he said.

“I asked people, ‘what do you want?’. We changed a lot of things, we dominated West Ham like crazy, we missed chances.

“If I would have been in the stands, I would be on my toes – 1,000 percent. I don’t know if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say, ‘oh, sorry we didn’t smash them’.

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield I would say, they didn’t play this week, they prepare for this game and they will be prepared.

“We need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach or whatever. We need you from the first second.

“If you really want, if it’s too much football in December, I don’t know, sorry, we have to play as well, but if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”