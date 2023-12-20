★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Jarell Quansah leaves fans ‘hugely impressed’ with composure “beyond his years”

Jarell Quansah added to his goal contributions this season with another composed and quality display, earning him plenty of plaudits after the match against West Ham.

The 20-year-old was handed his senior debut earlier in the campaign and has already surpassed the 800-minute mark.

In that time, Quansah has let us see his maturity, composure and intelligence – all of which was on show in the League Cup quarter-final – and Jarrod Bowen’s goal doesn’t take away from that.

In fact, it was that combination of qualities that paved the way for Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant long-range goal, having intercepted West Ham and shown the confidence to drive forward.

With Joel Matip out for the season, Quansah will be relied on more than what many would have anticipated, and reviews of his performance on Wednesday all made for positive reading…

Jurgen Klopp has Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate to rotate through the middle of defence, but being able to depend on academy graduate Quansah is a welcome turn of events.

He is still young and has plenty of steps still to take in his development, but his emergence is already proving one of the big highlights of the season so far.

We’ll need the full squad throughout the rest of the season, and that we can rely on talented youngsters speaks volumes of the job the academy continue to do.

