Jarell Quansah added to his goal contributions this season with another composed and quality display, earning him plenty of plaudits after the match against West Ham.

The 20-year-old was handed his senior debut earlier in the campaign and has already surpassed the 800-minute mark.

In that time, Quansah has let us see his maturity, composure and intelligence – all of which was on show in the League Cup quarter-final – and Jarrod Bowen’s goal doesn’t take away from that.

In fact, it was that combination of qualities that paved the way for Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant long-range goal, having intercepted West Ham and shown the confidence to drive forward.

With Joel Matip out for the season, Quansah will be relied on more than what many would have anticipated, and reviews of his performance on Wednesday all made for positive reading…

What a find Jarell Quansah is. Look like a genuinely top-class prospect. There will be tough periods, like with any young player, but he's the real deal. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 20, 2023

Quansah’s passing into the midfield is a joy, always looking to play on the front foot when in possession. Love Konate but he simply doesn’t give us that option. #quansah #LFC — Sajad (@SajadIqbalLFC) December 20, 2023

Jarell Quansah hugely impressive for Liverpool tonight, played both right side and left side centre-back. Some very Van Dijk-like passes to out wide. Calm on the ball. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) December 20, 2023

lol Quansah is crazy man. Where did that dude come from? Proper looking player. So composed. We have a real gem on our hands — Sinan O. (@L4fckop) December 20, 2023

It is honestly remarkable how Jarell Quansah *never* looks out of place. I’ve been waiting all season to drop a “Give him time, it’s his first season in the first team” tweet but I’ve never needed to because he’s never really had a moment where his inexperience is evident. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 20, 2023

??????? Jarell Quansah completed the most passes (78) tonight for #LFC. In his last 7 starts he’s completed the most passes 6 times. The one time he didn’t was against Crystal Palace – when he was subbed off early. Another assist to add to his tally as well. He’s so composed… pic.twitter.com/lKRLCocwyx — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) December 20, 2023

Quansah is such a find. Perfect for our system and plays like he’s got 250 games under his belt. — T (@TVR_LFC) December 20, 2023

Jarell Quansah lowkey the signing of the summer without even having to sign him. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) December 20, 2023

Quansah is so good btw. Usually centre backs with so little experience rely on their athleticism too much but you can tell he plays with his brain. That interception where he baited them into playing the pass ? — Connor ? (@connoruru) December 20, 2023

Always so hesitant to buy into the hype around CBs from our youth setup after so many false dawns, but Jarell Quansah is the real deal. The technical ability alone is so far beyond his age and unlike anything the recent CBs from our academy have shown. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 20, 2023

Jarell Quansah is a scandalous talent. In possession he is way beyond his years. Pace of pass. Selection of pass. Outstanding. — JW (@Campione_LFC) December 20, 2023

Jarell Quansah, we can see it. ceiling feels higher than Colwill. Playing with Virgil is THE difference. Just watch how he keeps developing. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) December 20, 2023

Jurgen Klopp has Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate to rotate through the middle of defence, but being able to depend on academy graduate Quansah is a welcome turn of events.

He is still young and has plenty of steps still to take in his development, but his emergence is already proving one of the big highlights of the season so far.

We’ll need the full squad throughout the rest of the season, and that we can rely on talented youngsters speaks volumes of the job the academy continue to do.