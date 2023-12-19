Jorg Schmadtke is “planning to step back” from his role as Liverpool sporting director, which will leave the club seeking a new long-term appointment.

Schmadtke has served in the role of sporting director at Anfield on an interim basis since May, having signed an initial year-long contract.

The deal, as confirmed by the 59-year-old, could be extended if all parties agreed, though that appears unlikely to be the case.

While there were early concerns over Schmadtke’s lack of input, a successful summer transfer window that saw Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch brought in changed perceptions.

Now, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, it is the German himself who is “planning to step back” from the role.

Plettenberg claims that Schmadtke will fulfil his duties through the winter window, but “after that, the collaboration is supposed to end,” with both club and employee “very satisfied.”

Though he had long been considered a short-term custodian, the progress made in overseeing Liverpool’s regeneration in recent months could have spiked hopes of a longer-term agreement.

The club may now be left to seek a full-time successor, though it remains to be seen who will be targeted to take over.

A move for Max Eberl, who left his position at RB Leipzig in September, is seen as unlikely, with the 50-year-old instead due to take an executive job at Bayern Munich as per This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch.

Christoph Freund is another who had been touted with a move to Liverpool, but he himself joined as Bayern sporting director earlier this year.

Liverpool have downplayed previous links with Paul Mitchell, the departing Monaco sporting director, while Sven Mislintat was quickly ruled out and Tim Steidten has joined West Ham as technical director.