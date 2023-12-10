For 76 minutes it did not feel like a day that would end with plenty of smiles, but Liverpool’s comeback prowess flipped that on its head to leave the players and the travelling Kop delighted.

Jurgen Klopp described the first 76 minutes as “really bad,” a performance that was not worthy of points, but what followed until the final whistle was a show of this team’s resilience.

Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott provided the goals and completed the comeback – we should never have doubted them, they’ve won 18 league points from losing positions this season after all!

Who needs to do it the easy way when you can opt for the dramatics?

Well, here are five things fans spotted from the victory in the capital…

Klopp’s 360

Wake up babe new Klopp meme just dropped pic.twitter.com/2fY7K34HWA — 7 (@LuisDiazzler) December 9, 2023

The camera is never too far away from the boss throughout matches, but this one was certainly not missed by Klopp pre-match.

As part of the coverage on TNT Sports, the camera man circled the manager twice, and it’s quite clear what Jurgen had to think about that!

Have a feeling we will be seeing this clip quite a bit in the future, it captured his emotions brilliantly.

A hug for the big man

I think we would all be doing the same to Alisson if given the chance, he was a difference maker for the Reds on Saturday!

He didn’t lose any of his sharpness after three games out and the significance of his performance and the result is not lost on anyone.

Here’s another angle of the hug:

this video of darwin nunez jumping into alisson becker's arms = adorable , he honestly does not deserve the criticism he has been getting lately. pic.twitter.com/QHA48u9MAt — jen (@nunezloml) December 9, 2023

We can always trust Darwin to give us a good reaction. Brilliant.

Diaz’s dad with the away credits

Luis Diaz‘s dad is not missing many Liverpool games since he returned to the UK, he really is racking up those away credits!

He was in the stands at Selhurst Park, and maybe he is a bit of a good luck charm considering the consistency of points amassed from losing positions of late.

Another view of Elliott’s winner

Liverpool fans exploded after Harvey Elliott scored the 2-1 goal in the 91st minute against Crystal Palace.#LiverpoolFC #CRYLIV #PremierLeague #LFC pic.twitter.com/JteGHPq6Eg — Sports channel (@SportsCN2) December 9, 2023

One of the best things about watching goals back is looking at the different reactions, from the players to the stands.

From Diaz emphatically kicking the ball back into the net to Ibou following Elliott with a knee slide, the jump in the air from Virgil and the away end erupting. It’s glorious.

Oh come let us adore them!

While Liverpool were not always at their best throughout, the travelling Kop certainly were. Loud and proud.

‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ was sung with gusto after Elliott’s winner and it set the mood and tone, with this victory sending the Reds top of the table.

For the first time since September 2021, the Reds are legitimately clear at the top of the Premier League.

Come let us adore them!