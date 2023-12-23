Liverpool come up against Arsenal on Saturday in a huge clash at the right end of the Premier League table, and the stats tell us we can expect goals.

Not since October 2021 have Liverpool gone back-to-back home league games without a victory – then they recorded 2-2 home draws with Manchester City and Brighton.

The last time Liverpool played out successive goalless draws in the league at home was January-February 2012 when they drew 0-0 with Stoke and Tottenham.

Record chasing

You have to go back to January 1996 for the last time Liverpool scored five or more goals in successive games at Anfield. Then, they defeated Rochdale 7-0 in the F.A. Cup and Leeds United 5-0 in the league.

Jurgen Klopp has lost two of his 15 league games against the Gunners, with nine wins and four draws.

Mo Salah missed a penalty in this fixture last season, putting the ball wide of Aaron Ramsdale’s goal at the Kop end on 54 minutes.

Last season’s Anfield clash was the game that saw Andy Robertson elbowed in the face by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.

Goals expected

In the last 15 league meetings 64 goals have been scored, with Liverpool’s share being 43.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals in 10 of the last 15 top-flight encounters.

In the last 10 on home soil in the Premier League the Reds have scored at least three goals in eight of them, scoring twice in the other two. Liverpool are unbeaten in those games, scoring 34 times.

Home and away they have scored in each of the last 15 league meetings.

There has only been one goalless draw in the last 48 league encounters – that came in 2015 at the Emirates.

The last league meeting at Anfield that failed to produce a goal came in August 1998.

However, both teams also boast impressive defensive records

Alisson has kept more Premier League clean sheets in this calendar year (15) than any other goalkeeper.

Five of Liverpool’s six Premier League clean sheets this season have been secured at Anfield.

This game will see the two teams with the best defensive record in the top-flight this season come face-to-face. Both Liverpool and Arsenal have conceded 15 times.

The defeat by Leeds in October 2022 is Liverpool’s only loss in their past 50 Premier League home fixtures, while that is their only home loss in the top-flight in front of fans in the last 105 matches played.

Milestones up for grabs

This will be the 100th league meeting of the teams at Anfield. The first came on New Year’s Day 1894 with Liverpool winning 2-0 in a 2nd Division clash.

Mo Salah needs two goals to record 150 for the club in the league and will become the fifth Reds player in history to achieve the feat.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 15, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 7, Diaz 5, own goals 4, Szoboszlai 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Jones 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1

Arsenal: Saka 8, Gabriel Jesus 7, Odegaard 7, Nketiah 6, Trossard 6, Havertz 5, Martinelli 4, Rice 3, Jorginho 1, Nelson 1, Saliba 1, Tomiyasu 1, Vieira 1, White 1, Zinchenko 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).