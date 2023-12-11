Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison has been in outstanding form of late, with coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson hailing his versatility as he looks to “find his feet.”

While recent weeks have seen postponements to games at both U21s and U18s level, there have been impressive strides made by a host of youngsters.

One of those is Morrison, who turned 17 at the start of November and has scored five goals in his last five games for the club, including a hat-trick against Middlesbrough U18s.

Those goals have come from a range of roles, including on the right and left wings and as a No. 8 in midfield – which, so far, has arguably been his best position.

“He has had a nice four or five weeks, including the international break as he did really well with Northern Ireland, so he is in a nice run of form,” Bridge-Wilkinson told the club’s official website.

“He can play in a variety of different positions.

“We’ve utilised him so far this season in a central area, off both sides and in midfield, so it’s going to be interesting to see where Kieran sort of starts to find his feet and where he feels most comfortable.

“At the moment he is showing himself to be very good playing in different areas of the pitch.”

Morrison’s style of play at this young age is reminiscent of Curtis Jones, who stood out in the academy for his confidence on the ball and ability to drive through challenges.

Though the Northern Irishman has a long way to go to emulate Jones and break into the first team, there is clearly a confidence in his ability having been involved with the U21s since last season.

But Bridge-Wilkinson, who works closely with U21s coach Barry Lewtas as youngsters span both teams, is eager for Liverpool to support his development further.

“Kieran has scored a few goals for us in the last few games and he has been quite bright,” he continued.

“Like the rest of the boys, he has still got an awful lot to do and lots of improvements we can help him with and we will continue to do that, whether he scores or doesn’t score and whether he plays well or doesn’t play well.

“We are always trying to help him understand his game and be better.”