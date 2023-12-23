★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Liverpool's Joe Gomez (L) and Cody Gakpo during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC team news vs. Arsenal – 7 injuries and available squad

Liverpool take on Arsenal in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp will have to deal without a number of senior figures.

The Reds will be hoping to spend their Christmas looking down on the rest, with a win enough to leapfrog the Gunners into first place in the table during the busiest part of the season.

Mikel Arteta is yet to get the better of Klopp away from home as a manager, having surrendered a 2-0 lead at Anfield when battling for the title back in April.

Klopp delivered some good and bad fitness news as he previewed the contest in his pre-match press conference, with several first-team players still working their way back from injury.

Let’s take a look at who is fit and who will be missing out this weekend.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between LASK and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Andrew Yeats/Propaganda)

Alexis Mac Allister remains out of action as he continues to nurse a cut to the knee bone sustained during the 2-0 win away at Sheffield United, but there is better news in midfield with Ryan Gravenberch declared “fine” by the boss.

Diogo Jota looks to be nearing a return having resumed ball work in training, but Klopp confirmed he won’t be involved on Saturday.

The timeline for the return of Spanish pair Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remains uncertain, while Joel Matip’s ACL injury may mean he has played his last game for the club with his contract up in the summer.

Scottish duo Andy Robertson and Ben Doak will both also be unavailable for this one, with Doak’s issue expected to be a more long-term one.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Gordon

