Crystal Palace are up next for the Reds as they look to keep up the winning feeling and apply pressure on those around them at the top.

Liverpool were far from their best at Sheffield United in midweek, but the win and clean sheet ensured that the good feeling will continue as the festive schedule ramps up.

Jurgen Klopp will, however, have to deal without a number of his key senior players as he locks horns with former Reds boss Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

The latest setback came in the build-up to the eventual win at Bramall Lane, with one name being added to the ever-growing absentee list.

Here is a look at who is in contention and who will miss out on Saturday at lunchtime.

Alexis Mac Allister is set to miss this fixture after being substituted before the hour at Bramall Lane with a cut to the knee, with Klopp admitting it “doesn’t look good.”

Joel Matip may have played his last game in a Liverpool shirt after it was confirmed that he had suffered an ACL tear which could well finish his season prematurely.

Klopp will also be without Diogo Jota for the contest as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but Alisson has a chance of involvement after rejoining training on Thursday.

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain out as they work their way back from hip and adductor issues respectively, while Andy Robertson will also have to wait until after Christmas to return from his dislocated shoulder injury.

• Liverpool lineup vs. Crystal Palace – 3 more changes & decisions up front

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Crystal Palace

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon