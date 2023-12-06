With the January window looming, a variety of sources have linked Liverpool with a clutch of young attackers, including Hoffenheim talent Maximilian Beier.

The transfer window opens on January 1 and, as of yet, there is no indication that Liverpool will make any signings.

However, that has not stopped speculation over future moves, with reports in Italy and Germany suggesting the club are seeking an attacker.

According to SportBILD, one of those on the Reds’ radar is Hoffenheim’s Beier, who their sporting director Alexander Rosen has described as one of the “absolute shooting stars” of the season.

The 21-year-old striker, who has scored six goals and laid on four assists in 15 games so far this term, is expected to be sold in the summer to balance the books.

Liverpool “have him on the list,” with Beier available for €30 million (£25.7m) due to a release clause in his contract.

Next, Italian outlet CalcioMercato have claimed that Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has presented Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz as an option to Jurgen Klopp.

Yildiz spent 10 years in the Bayern Munich academy before joining Juventus in 2022, which is said to explain Schmadtke’s ongoing interest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have corroborated information on Liverpool’s interest – along with Arsenal, Dortmund and RB Leipzig – and suggest “budgetary needs” could see Juventus accept an offer of, again, €30m (£25.7m).

Born in Germany but committed to Turkey, the 18-year-old has already played five times for Juventus’ first team but is yet to score or assist.

Staying in Italy, il BiancoNero have floated Scottish international Lewis Ferguson, who plies his trade in Serie A with Bologna, as another target for Liverpool.

Ferguson, 24, has three goals and four assists in 15 games as an attacking midfielder this season, along with 10 caps in various roles for Scotland.

Juventus are also credited with an interest, while Lazio are said to be “trying to get ahead of the competition” with a move in January.

Whether any of Beier, Yildiz or Ferguson are of genuine interest to those at Anfield remains to be seen, but they are certainly names worth keeping an eye on in the weeks and months to come.