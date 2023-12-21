Curtis Jones was fantastic in Liverpool’s 5-1 win at home to West Ham on Wednesday night, but he wasn’t alone in catching the eye.

A place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals was up for grabs at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the weekend.

Liverpool were completely dominant in the first half, leading through a superb Dominik Szoboszlai strike, and they pulled away emphatically after the break.

Jones made it 2-0 from a tight angle and also scored a wonderful jinking solo effort, and there were goals for Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, too.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Jones (9.2) enjoyed one of his best performances for Liverpool to date, showing his worth to the team with a superb showing.

The 22-year-old took both of his goals with aplomb, and with Ryan Gravenberch injured last weekend, he may have earned a start against Arsenal on Saturday.

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave Jones a perfect 10 rating, saying that he was “nearly immaculate in so much of his work,” adding that he produced some “great counter-pressing.”

The boyhood Liverpool fan was “very lively,” according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, with his “superb solo strike” the icing on the cake.

Harvey Elliott (8.3) also had an excellent night, starting in Salah’s right-sided role and oozing quality throughout.

The Englishman played three key passes, as pointed out by FotMob, but he also made three recoveries, mucking in defensively.

Szoboszlai (8.0) was third-best, opening the scoring with a rocket and being hailed as “much better” than he was against United.

The lowest rating at Anfield went to Caoimhin Kelleher (6.5), which says all you need to know about Liverpool’s dominance.