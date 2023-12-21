★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

LAST CHANCE!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (L) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the second goal, the club's 500th in the competition. during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool player ratings vs. West Ham with Curtis Jones given a 10/10!

Curtis Jones was fantastic in Liverpool’s 5-1 win at home to West Ham on Wednesday night, but he wasn’t alone in catching the eye.

A place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals was up for grabs at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the weekend.

Liverpool were completely dominant in the first half, leading through a superb Dominik Szoboszlai strike, and they pulled away emphatically after the break.

Jones made it 2-0 from a tight angle and also scored a wonderful jinking solo effort, and there were goals for Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, too.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Jones (9.2) enjoyed one of his best performances for Liverpool to date, showing his worth to the team with a superb showing.

The 22-year-old took both of his goals with aplomb, and with Ryan Gravenberch injured last weekend, he may have earned a start against Arsenal on Saturday.

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave Jones a perfect 10 rating, saying that he was “nearly immaculate in so much of his work,” adding that he produced some “great counter-pressing.”

The boyhood Liverpool fan was “very lively,” according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, with his “superb solo strike” the icing on the cake.

Harvey Elliott (8.3) also had an excellent night, starting in Salah’s right-sided role and oozing quality throughout.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (L) celebrates with team-mate Harvey Elliott after scoring the second goal, the club's 500th in the competition. during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Englishman played three key passes, as pointed out by FotMob, but he also made three recoveries, mucking in defensively.

Szoboszlai (8.0) was third-best, opening the scoring with a rocket and being hailed as “much better” than he was against United.

The lowest rating at Anfield went to Caoimhin Kelleher (6.5), which says all you need to know about Liverpool’s dominance.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023