Liverpool’s plans to partially open the top tier of the Anfield Road Stand for the first time when they host Manchester United on December 17 remain on track, with a crucial test event having now been scheduled.

In order to obtain a licence from Liverpool City Council, the club must first prove that the facilities of the newly expanded stand are capable of hosting supporters.

And they will look to do that by inviting fans to Anfield on December 11 for a free event featuring a live Q&A with manager Jurgen Klopp.

This Is Anfield understands that more than 3,000 supporters will be welcomed to spend two hours inside the top tier next Monday in a crucial step towards its opening.

Should everything go to plan, then they will be allowed to bring fans in for the first time when Manchester United visit Anfield on December 17.

The opening of the upper tier will take place in phases, with that section set to be half full for the meeting with Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Attendances have remained around 50,000 with the top tier closed in the early part of this season, and should be boosted by around 5,500 with its opening.

As such, it is possible that the game against United could see Anfield’s biggest attendance since May 1977, when 55,675 watched a 0-0 draw with West Ham.

The full opening of the stand is not expected to take place until after the turn of the year, following further home clashes with West Ham and Arsenal.

It is unclear whether the visit of Newcastle on January 1 will be too early, but it is understood that no further test event will be required to fill the stand.