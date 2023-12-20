Loanee goalkeeper Harvey Davies has been defended by his manager after he was booed off the pitch by his own supporters over the weekend.

It was a difficult afternoon for Davies, who made two mistakes during his Crewe side’s 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley in Saturday’s League Two clash.

The dropped points prompted the home supporters, who had watched their team go down to 10 men late on, to jeer their own goalkeeper after a result which left them fifth in the table.

Crewe boss Lee Bell has shown his support for Davies, labelling the response from his fans after full-time at Gresty Road as “poor” as he condemned the manner in which his No. 1 was treated post-match.

“Our keeper has had a tough afternoon but I was really disappointed with the reaction and what happened afterwards,” admitted Bell after the contest.

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell has spoken out about the home fans criticism of his young on loan goalkeeper Harvey Davies. Davies headed straight down the tunnel after his side led twice against Accrington Stanley only to force a 3-3 draw with a last minute equaliser. pic.twitter.com/hABEdfu3MM — Graham McGarry (@GMcGarrySport) December 16, 2023

“I’ll probably get some stick for that, but I’m not really bothered.

“I’ve never seen that happen before, never, at any stadium, to one of their own players.

“Back the players when mistakes happen, and you can come and have a grudge with me after the game, no problem.

“I had a fan right behind me effing and jeffing, there’s a time and a place for it. Yes, they’re passionate, I’m passionate, but I thought the reaction was poor.”

There was a dramatic late finish to the encounter, with Elliott Nevitt levelling the scoring for the Railwaymen in the 98th minute after Accrington Stanley thought they had pinched the spoils minutes earlier.

The striker joined his manager in siding with the goalkeeper despite his struggles, describing him as a “really good goalie.”

“Harvey’s learning. He is a really good goalie, just sometimes people struggle with confidence,” said Nevitt after the game.

“Myself, I’ve been through that and I struggle sometimes when I’m not scoring.

“We believe in him, we know what he can be. It’s just one of them, he’s going to get better, just believe, get round him and he’ll show you how good he really is.”