With League Cup progression in the bag and a huge clash with Arsenal on the horizon, here’s a roundup of Thursday’s main news stories.

New deal for Clark

Bobby Clark‘s progress through the youth ranks has been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The midfielder has made just two senior appearances for the Reds but impressed during the summer when he registered 120 minutes of football in pre-season with the first team.

His new deal will extend his stay on Merseyside, having joined the club from Newcastle in the summer of 2021.

Clark scored a dramatic late winner against Chelsea on his return from injury for the U21s earlier this month and will be keen to work his way into Jurgen Klopp‘s plans over the coming months.

The 18-year-old had been sidelined since the beginning of October with an unspecified injury, but was listed on the squad’s List A for their Europa League group campaign this season, highlighting the regard in which he is held at the club.

He was named in his first senior matchday squad for over a year on Wednesday night, watching Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the League Cup from the substitutes bench.

3 things today: Super League stance & Elliott “annoyed”

Liverpool’s stance on the European Super League isn’t expected to change despite a court ruling against UEFA for blocking it in 2021

Cody Gakpo surprised pundits with his kind words as he handed the Man of the Match award over to Curtis Jones after the 5-1 win over West Ham

Harvey Elliott has described himself as “disappointed” at his performance in the quarter-final, tough crowd!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are said to be “looking at” the possibility of defensive reinforcements, but there is “nothing advanced” with either Piero Hincapie or Gonçalo Inacio

The Reds have got yet another 12.30pm kick-off to look forward to after February’s Premier League fixture changes were announced

Sepp van den Berg continued his impressive loan spell with Mainz with a dominant display against Borussia Dortmund

Around the grounds

Kyle Walker admits Man City aren’t in the same bracket as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United yet, both overrated if you ask me (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to bring success back to Stamford Bridge, just a couple more billion and you might be there! (Sky Sports)

Leandro Trossard believes he knows the secret to getting a result at Anfield this weekend, we’ll see about that! (Standard)

Video of the day and match of the night

It didn’t look like he fancied it at first, but the Kop soon persuaded the boss into his trademark fist pumps.

It’s that slightly strange M23 derby that nobody quite understands this evening as Crystal Palace take on Brighton at Selhurst Park.

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and you can watch it all unfold from 8pm (GMT) should you so wish.