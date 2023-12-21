Liverpool’s Premier League fixture changes for February have been confirmed, and they include yet another 12.30pm kickoff away from home.

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated by the number of 12.30pm slots the Reds have been asked to fill in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp himself has lamented the amount of early kickoffs his side are faced with after international breaks and midweek commitments.

While there are no prior engagements of that nature on this occasion, Liverpool’s meeting with Brentford will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 17 in what will be their fifth lunchtime kickoff of the season so far.

It will be the fourth of those five away from home, and the first not landing directly after a midweek fixture or international break.

As per Premier League rules, clubs can only be selected to play at that time on six occasions throughout the course of a campaign, with the trip to the Community Stadium taking the Reds’ tally up to five for 2023/24 so far.

Clubs can be selected in TNT's 12.30pm slot a maximum number of six times per season (minimum of one). Liverpool will be up to five when they travel to Brentford in February, with four of those having come away from home and three coming directly after international breaks. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 21, 2023

The Reds have often struggled at that time in recent years, although the recent signs are that the trend is changing in a somewhat positive direction.

Klopp’s side won none of their six outings in the early kickoff last season, losing three and drawing three in what was an inconsistent campaign throughout.

It is a better record so far in 2023/24, however, with Liverpool having picked up three wins and a solitary draw away to Man City in their four fixtures on TNT Sports to this point.

The other change to February’s schedule comes at the start of the month against Arsenal, when Klopp will face off against Mikel Arteta for the third time in six weeks.

Liverpool will now face the Gunners at 4.30pm on Sunday, February 4 and the contest is likely to have significant implications for the title race, with both sides looking down on the rest at the top of the table as things stand.

The two sides will come up against each other in the reverse fixture at Anfield on Saturday, as well as in the third round of the FA Cup at the Emirates on January 7.

Should the Reds successfully navigate the hectic festive period, the likelihood is that they will remain at the forefront of the title picture when the newly-changed February fixtures come around.

The manager may not enjoy competing at 12.30pm, but with seven days separating the meetings with Burnley and Brentford, he will be hopeful of getting a tune out of his side and continuing the positive record they have upheld in that slot so far this season.