Mohamed Salah is on the brink of achieving a milestone only four Liverpool players have ever reached, a historic feat even by his own standards.

The Reds are one goal short of recording 50 for the season in all games.

Liverpool, with 28 points, are currently nine points better off than were at the same stage of last season (after 13 games).

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 Premier League games in which they have fallen behind, coming back to win four and draw six.

History beckons for the Egyptian king

Salah needs one goal to register 200 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and would become only the fifth player to achieve the feat for the club after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

Sunday could also be Salah’s 300th start for Liverpool in all competitions.

He requires one goal to reach 150 in his Premier League career, his first two coming while at Chelsea. He would be the 11th player to achieve the feat in the competition’s history.

A hat-trick would see Salah reach 150 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

The Egyptian has scored in 17 of his last 19 appearances at Anfield in league and cup, netting 20 times in that sequence.

The Anfield clash last season was won by his 39th-minute penalty, a goal which took him into outright fifth place on the club’s all-time goalscorers list.

Mixed record

In the Premier League era Liverpool have won 19, drawn six and lost seven of their 32 meetings with Fulham, while at Anfield they have won 10 with four draws and two defeats.

The Reds clean sheet at Anfield last season was their first in five league meetings, home and away.

Fulham have scored 26 goals in 32 Premier League encounters with Liverpool, with four of those coming at Anfield.

Marco Silva has faced Liverpool seven times in his managerial career. Fulham are the fourth different club he has faced the Reds with.

His only victory came at the first attempt when his Hull team won 2-0 on Humberside in February 2017. In his team that day, at left-back, was Andy Robertson.

Other milestones up for grabs

Joel Matip’s next league appearance will be his 150th for the club. Last weekend he played his 200th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

The Reds are seeking a fourth consecutive home clean sheet in all competitions for the first time since December 2021 in a run of five.

They could also register back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season in all competitions.

If they score twice, they will register 500 goals at Anfield under Klopp. This will be his 219th game at the ground as Reds boss.

Liverpool have won all 10 of their games at Anfield in all competitions this season, each by a margin of two or more goals.

They’re only the second English top-flight side ever to win 10 consecutive home games by at least two goals, after Wolves from December 1938 to April 1939, in a run of 12.

A look at the visitors’ form

Fulham have won one of their seven away league games this season. It came on the opening day of the campaign across Stanley Park when Bobby De Cordova-Reid netted the only goal on 73 minutes.

They have picked up six points out of a possible 21 on the road with draws coming at Arsenal (2-2), Crystal Palace (0-0) and Brighton (1-1).

This is their fifth visit to a top-six side so far this season. Following the Arsenal draw they have lost at Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The Cottagers have yet to concede a goal in the opening 15 minutes of any league game this season.

Harry Wilson is the only player to feature in all of Fulham’s games this season in league and cup.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 13, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Gravenberch 2, Szoboszlai 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Endo 1, Robertson 1, own goals 3

Fulham: Willian 3, De Cordova-Reid 2, Iwobi 2, Palhinha 2, Vinicius 2, Cairney 1, Jimenez 1, Muniz Carvalho 1, Pereira 1, Ream 1, Wilson 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).