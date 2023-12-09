After coming from behind against Crystal Palace, Mo Salah spoke about a particular similarity he sees in this team and Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League-winning side.

With Man City stuttering and Liverpool consistently winning, the Reds are in contention for the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team have now picked up 18 points Liverpool when coming back from losing positions, in the Premier League this season.

It is a sign of having the mentality needed to win the league, and Salah picked out a similarity between this season and the 2019 Liverpool side.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Salah said: “I see the the mentality, like we just keep fighting until the end and we did that this game and last game and the game before.

“So, there’s something we can take from that. Of course we have like a new team now, because there’s six or seven players new in the start line and we just need to give them our advice.”

According to Opta, three of the last four substitutes to score a 90th-minute winning goal in the Premier League have done so for Liverpool. That’s another sign of the fight in the team.

Salah added: “I think from 2019, there are similarities but other guys also achieve a lot with Pep (Guardiola) and we need to give them credit, but I’m sure they are.

“We can do something special this year.”

Liverpool’s No. 11 was key, as usual, to them taking the points, scoring the equaliser 76th minute.

It was his 200th in total for Liverpool, meaning he became just the fifth player in the club’s history to reach that marker.

When asked how he felt after the game, Salah said: “I think the most important thing is we won the game; it was really tough today.

“When we win the game and I score goals, it’s a great feeling but yeah, I’m happy for the record but I’m also happy for the team to win the game.”