Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Liverpool’s failed moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, aiming a cheeky dig at the pair.

It was well documented in the summer how Liverpool needed to sign a defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho.

Caicedo seemed to be top of that list, with the Reds making a £111 million move for the Brighton midfielder. The Ecuadorian decided on a transfer to Chelsea instead, though, as did Romeo Lavia.

Since, it is fair to say neither of their moves have gone to plan, with the Londoners languishing 16th in the Premier League.

Speaking at the Anfield Road Stand test event, Klopp said: “The summer we had, we had a few strange things happen in the transfer market but here, between us, I can say ‘My god, were we lucky, eh?'”

Thankfully, the crowd could laugh and we can joke about the events now. Caicedo has flattered to deceive so far and Lavia is yet to play due to injury.

“We didn’t know that in that moment and it didn’t feel like it in that moment, but yeah, I’m really happy that it worked out, but you never know before,” added the boss.

He joked: “We obviously realised that other central defensive midfielders don’t want to join Liverpool, you see what happens, and then we found (Wataru) Endo. He’s an exceptional player.”

With 19-year-old Lavia also choosing Chelsea, despite intent from Liverpool with a £60m bid, the Reds turned to Endo from Stuttgart.

Endo is at the other end of his career to Lavia, but that didn’t stop the club signing him up on a four-year deal.

The Japanese is beginning to find form and Klopp said: “Thank god we looked about things twice and had a bit of a deeper look and it was clear we want this boy.

“He wanted to come definitely and that helps.”

For a while, Endo was only playing in the Europa League, with his sole Premier League start before Novemeber coming at St James’ Park.

However, he has started Liverpool’s last two domestic matches and last two European matches, and is beginning to gain more trust from Klopp and the fans.

As for Caicedo and Lavia, I wonder if they’ll be having any regrets?