1 drought Liverpool will SURELY change vs. Sheffield United

Liverpool play Sheffield United in the midst of chaos for the hosts, but Mo Salah will have his eyes firmly on three points and a landmark goal.

With the Egyptian sure to start, he has another chance to net his 200th for Liverpool.

However, should Liverpool need them, it is Jurgen Klopp‘s substitutes who could set a first: no Liverpool substitute has ever scored against Sheffield United.

We know the Reds are favourites, but the pre-match stats show Bramall Lane isn’t always the easiest place to go for Liverpool teams of years gone by.

Reds favour recent history

The teams last met in 2020-21 season when Liverpool completed a league double.

Liverpool have won each of the last five league meetings, a run stretching back to 2007.

They are unbeaten in the last six league encounters, the other game being drawn 1-1 on this ground in 2006.

The five successive wins over United is already a club record while the six league games they are currently unbeaten in has never been bettered and equalled only three times.

The Reds have won two of their five Premier League visits with one defeat and two draws and are unbeaten in the last four here.

However, their two recent wins are their only successes at United in the last eight visits in all competitions, while they have won only three of the last 13 meetings played in Yorkshire in league and cup.

Since 1953, Liverpool have won just five of their last 27 visits in all competitions, scoring just 18 times in that sequence.

Another game, another Mo milestone

Salah needs one goal to register 200 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and would become only the fifth player to achieve the feat for the club after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

The Egyptian requires one goal to reach 150 his Premier League career, his first two coming while at Chelsea. He would be the 11th player to achieve the feat in the competition’s history.

A hat-trick would see Salah reach 150 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

The Reds could score four or more goals in three successive games in all competitions for the first time since December 2013.

Liverpool are still seeking their first away clean sheet of the season – they have played 10 on the road in all competitions and conceded 14 times.

Hosts need to show some steel

Sheffield United have conceded a top-flight high of 39 goals this season, with 30 coming in the last nine outings.

Their tally of 11 is the fewest number scored by any team in the Premier League this season.

Rhian Brewster scored once in 17 appearances for the Blades last season. He made four appearances for Liverpool (none in the league) with his last games coming in the 2020 Community Shield, when he missed from the spot in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal.

Jack Robinson played 11 times for Liverpool, including three in the league, and remains the Reds’ youngest ever league player, making his debut in May 2010 aged 16 years 250 days.

Yasser Larouci made two appearances for Liverpool – both in the FA Cup in 2019-20. His debut came in the 1-0 home win over Everton in the third round.

This season’s scorers

Sheffield United: Archer 2, Hamer 2, McBurnie 2, Bogle 1, Norwood 1, own goals 3

Liverpool: Salah 13, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Szoboszlai 2, Mac Allister 1, Robertson 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).