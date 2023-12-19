★ PREMIUM
SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) speaks with first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Pepijn Lijnders explains why Liverpool are confident Darwin Nunez goals will come

Pepijn Lijnders has defended Darwin Nunez‘s form, insisting he is showing big improvements on his debut season with Liverpool despite a recent goal drought.

Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Man United at Anfield made it 10 consecutive games that the Uruguayan has failed to find the back of the net.

However, Lijnders remains delighted with the big steps Nunez has taken in terms of his contribution to buildup and counter-pressing.

And the Dutchman also feels that Liverpool’s No. 9 has been unlucky with his finishing and will get back on track if his team-mates continue to create opportunities.

He said: “Darwin is full of desire, you see this in each game.

“And if you would only judge players on the goals, that would be so unfair, because in our way always when we reach our targets it was always about the collective.

“When Mo wasn’t playing well, it was Sadio; when Bobby was maybe not playing well, Mo was the one who was decisive. These things happen.

“I feel that there’s a good connection between Mo and Darwin, for example. They see each other, assist each other.

“I feel that Darwin is playing a much better season than last year, the way he defends for the team, the way he controls the centre and puts pressure on, the way he goes, the way he chases back, his counter-press as well.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez, wearing braided pony tails during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He helps a lot when we are deep and he can play as a reference, he does that much better. Take the goal from Wataru [against Fulham], we play long and he sets and Mo then assists.

“It is a long time that we played with a false nine, now we have Darwin who is always in the last line – maybe too high, offside sometimes! But he’s learning.

“I like him a lot and we have the discussion often that this guy is full of fire, and that’s what our stadium likes and that’s what we need as well, to lead the line in this way.

“He can only become better, it’s a good thing.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) celebrates with team-mate Alexis Mac Allister after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“As always with goals, if you create a lot, the goals will come naturally, and that’s a compliment to our team as well because are creating, creating.

“Sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky.”

Asked about how the coaches are working to help Nunez iron out the kinks in his game, Lijnders replied: “We sit together, we do individual meetings, we show images, we have a really good relationship.

“He feels our trust and that’s the thing that we can give him. If you are not creating it would be much worse, but we are creating.”

