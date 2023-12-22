The Premier League have confirmed their start and end dates for the 2024/25 season, with 90 days between the end of one campaign and the beginning of the next.

We are not even at the halfway stage of the current campaign, but we now know what’s to come in the season ahead as the start and end dates have been published.

The 2024/25 Premier League season will commence on August 17, 90 days after the conclusion of the current campaign and following both Euro 2024 and Copa America.

The two international tournaments will leave the players involved with little time to rest and recover before then returning for pre-season with their clubs.

Liverpool will have plenty in that bracket, with the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota all to be involved.

As for the end date, the league will conclude on May 25, 2025, with all games taking place simultaneously – as per usual.

August 17 – Premier League begins

May 25 – Final day of Premier League

The Premier League have maintained that no club will play within 60 hours of another match during the festive period, and there will be no fixtures on Christmas Eve in 2024, unlike this year.

Moreover, the 2024/25 season will consist of 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The current campaign ends on May 19, before the Euros and Copa America that start on June 14 and June 20 respectively – both conclude with their final on July 14.

Liverpool will now be able to lock in their plans for the summer ahead, with another trip to Europe for a training camp expected plus a ‘tour’ of some variety.