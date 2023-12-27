With busy households and Christmas distractions, it was easy to miss things from Liverpool vs. Burnley, so we’ve got you covered.

The Reds’ 2-0 on Boxing Day took them back to the top of the Premier League, temporarily in theory, and Liverpool’s players and fans were in good form after the game.

We’ve put together a list of things spotted, before and after the full-time whistle.

Diogo’s back & Darwin’s buzzing

Darwin is all of us tonight because Diogo is back ?#LFC #Jota ?? pic.twitter.com/aVUoQPbZXI — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) December 26, 2023

Five minutes after returning from a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota netted to seal the win for Liverpool, giving supporters a proper excuse to sing his brilliant song.

The night’s other goalscorer, Darwin Nunez, seemed just as happy as the fans to be belting it out, dancing in front of the away end as the Reds clapped the travelling supporters.

Jota had missed the previous five league matches before coming on at Turf Moor, and his finish did make us wonder how many wins we might have celebrated in the last week, should he have been fit.

Fist pumps for Christmas

You may have missed this one after the UK broadcast cut away early, but Jurgen Klopp was on good form after the match, producing his famous fist pumps in front of the away end.

Liverpool’s home draws in the Premier League have temporarily halted their momentum over the last 10 days, but the Boxing Day win took Klopp’s side to the top of the table and the manager celebrated with supporters.

After being coerced into them by the crowd, after beating West Ham in the League Cup, Klopp made sure to give it big after the Reds went two clear at the top, albeit having played once more than Arsenal.

Next up is Newcastle at Anfield, and should Liverpool gain another three points, the Kop will demand a post-match display from the German!

An Endo embrace

It may have taken Wataru Endo a couple of months, but the Japanese is now firmly a solid option for Liverpool, with a lack of youth in defensive midfield.

He has started the last seven games and is quickly becoming indispensable in Alexis Mac Allister‘s absence – it is just a shame for us that he is off to the Asian Cup in January

After another great performance, Klopp made sure Endo was fully appreciated with a trademark hug from the boss. What we would give for one of those!

Push pointed out

Harvey Elliott's goal is ruled out for offside! ? It looked like Liverpool had doubled their lead against Burnley, but Mohamed Salah was ruled to be in an offside position when the shot was taken#PLonPrime #BURLIV pic.twitter.com/3t6oeyMjwQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2023

It may not have been obvious at first, but Harvey Elliott‘s disallowed goal was controversial for more than one reason.

The goal was chalked off because Mo Salah was stood in goalkeeper James Trafford’s eyeline, though he was never going to save the shot.

However, fans also spotted that Salah had in fact been pushed into that position, something the VAR, Simon Hooper, should surely have picked up on.

We’ll leave you to make your mind up after rewatching the incident.

Reaction tells a story

Watch the reaction of the Burnley defender. Doesn’t look like someone who was supposed to be fouled. pic.twitter.com/pZnDQyRkVk — Maty ? (@Ma6eS_9) December 26, 2023

I think we all know Cody Gakpo‘s first-half disallowed goal shouldn’t have been ruled out, but it was made all the more obvious by the lack of reaction from Charlie Taylor.

The left-back didn’t make even make a claim for a foul. That in itself doesn’t mean a free-kick shouldn’t be awarded, but in the context of the incident, it really is a telling sign.

Anyway, Liverpool won and thankfully it won’t matter in the long run!