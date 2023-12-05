Jurgen Klopp has hailed the strength in depth within his squad and emphasised the importance of utilising his substitutes bench heading into the busy festive period.

The Reds will play a total of eight games in December, during which they will be looking to keep pace with the likes of Arsenal and Man City at the top end of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have successfully used a ‘midweek’ team to secure progression in the League Cup and Europa League so far this season, and will need to rely upon a number of fringe players in the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Sheffield United, the boss praised the impact his substitutes made in Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham.

“We started with three strikers and had one on the bench, I wouldn’t say that’s now the strongest bench in the world but the player who can come on is a really good one,” the boss told the media in his pre-Sheffield United press conference.

“Same with Endo but we have other players, Curtis out, but in the midfield, there was still opportunities.

“To be successful you need a strong squad, that’s clear.

“It’s now about thinking who you have available, I think about who we have available and then we go and use them and try to use them all.

“[The next game] is tomorrow night and then Saturday 12.30pm and then Thursday. From that moment on we go again until the new year.

“The whole season through, the players from the bench were very impactful and that just speaks for the quality of the players.”

A quick turnaround between Fulham and Sheffield United will be followed by a lunchtime kickoff at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The manager has demonstrated his ability to use his substitutes effectively all season, with the five-subs rule facilitating the chance to navigate busy periods such as this without compromising on injury risks.

Liverpool will be hoping to maintain their recent momentum at Bramall Lane and ensure that they remain within striking distance of the top heading into the new year.