Liverpool players shared their Christmas with supporters on social media, with some predictably enormous trees on display throughout the team!

The squad, though, will have only spent Christmas morning with their families, before making the short trip north to Burnley where they stay in the team hotel before the Boxing Day clash with Vincent Kompany’s side.

“A great place to spend Christmas,” joked Klopp earlier this month to fans at the Anfield Road Stand test event.

The players were still able to squeeze in some time for festivities, though, with Luis Diaz one of many to post a photograph with his loved ones in front of their Christmas tree.

Diogo Jota and his family went all out with the matching pyjamas, while Mohamed Salah delivered an important message in the real king’s speech.

Alexis Mac Allister had two things to celebrate over the holidays, with the midfielder turning 25 on Christmas Eve.

The Argentine shared an image with his cake and candles, declaring that his one wish is to be back out on the field with his team-mates “ASAP.”

We share those thoughts, Alexis!

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic will also be hoping for speedy returns to fitness, with the Spanish pair’s trees among the many impressive efforts across the squad!

It was a more understated approach from Ibrahima Konate, while Dominik Szoboszlai was looking as dapper as you’d expect in his festive post.

Here’s hoping we receive a late Christmas present from Jurgen and the lads on Boxing Day night!

Burnley vs. Liverpool kicks off at 5.30pm (GMT).