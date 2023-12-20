The OTHER Liverpool FC have won their title – for the very first time!

Liverpool FC have won the league title, but not the Liverpool FC or the league title we usually concern ourselves with!

The Reds ended a 30-year wait to become champions of England for the 19th time in 2020, but a club bearing the same name have managed to replicate that feat over in South America.

Uruguay’s Primera Division was captured by another side named Liverpool over the weekend, in what was the club’s first-ever triumph in the top flight.

Managed by Jorge Bava, the club completed a fairytale rise to the top that included relegation to the second tier of Uruguayan football less than a decade ago.

Since then, they have climbed their way back to the top of that particular pyramid and have become champions of their own country with a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate victory over Penarol in the final of the competition.

Unlike the Premier League, the Primera Division features a three-team championship playoff round which falls at the end of the more traditional league format.

Liverpool were successful on that front, having won Group B in the league’s ‘intermediate’ phase after finishing fifth in the league section.

Based in Montevideo, the club’s name was originally chosen as a tribute to the city as a result of its port and coal links.

A man named Jose Freire was credited with picking out Liverpool while looking at a map of the United Kingdom, with many ships from England docking in Montevideo having come from Merseyside in the first instance.

Liverpool – who play in blue and black unlike their English counterparts – lifted their first major piece of silverware in the Supercopa back in 2020, which will now sit alongside this season’s league trophy.

With the Reds situated just a point off the leaders heading into a crucial top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal this weekend, let’s hope that this latest story is a positive omen for what could potentially be to come in May!