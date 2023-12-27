The festive period marks the halfway stage of the Premier League season and, statistically, the Reds have had valuable contributions across all departments – which must continue.

Liverpool 2.0, as we’re all now referring to this evolution of Jurgen Klopp‘s side, have positioned themselves nicely for the second half of the season, despite not having always played at their best.

But we have seen the re-emergence of Virgil van Dijk back to his very best, plus Alisson showing why he is the world’s best goalkeeper, not to mention Mohamed Salah‘s ridiculous scoring record.

And after 19 games, it is the ideal time to pause and reflect on the first half of the campaign, and with the help of FotMob‘s data we can see who the top 10 players are so far.

Statistically, no player is rated eight or above – and that goes across the entire Premier League – but Salah is agonisingly close with a rating of 7.87. That makes him first at Liverpool and fourth across the division.

With 12 goals and seven league assists, there can be little surprise with that ranking and, as per FotMob, Salah has created the most big chances of anyone in the league with 14.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is not far behind. His 7.78 rating is enough for second spot at Anfield and sixth in league – well deserved with two goals and three assists.

The No. 66’s season has been an intriguing one with his inverted role plus recent moves into midfield deep into games, and he is averaging 5.9 accurate long balls per 90 – the second-most in the Premier League.

Rounding off the top three is Van Dijk (7.54), who has stepped into his role as captain with renewed confidence and swagger, the return of the traits that set him apart from the rest.

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s (7.41) start to the season has been reflected kindly in the data, even if he has looked fatigued at times, with his intensity and ability to create chances giving the midfield a new dynamic.

A nod to how much he grew into the season before breaking his collarbone, Kostas Tsimikas closes out the top five (7.29) following a consistent run at left-back which saw him find his feet after a shaky start.

With five goals and five assists in the league, Darwin Nunez is close behind (7.27), but there is still a lot more to come from the Uruguayan if he can turn his chance ratio into goals.

Ibrahima Konate (7.2), Alexis Mac Allister (7.19), Joe Gomez (7.05), Joel Matip (6.97) and Alisson (6.97) take the final spots.

The position of Liverpool’s No. 1 in this list may surprise many considering his save percentage of 79.4 percent, which is five percent more than the next best in the Premier League.

The top 10, and even the names not on it, go to show the valuable contributions throughout Klopp’s squad so far this season, and the importance of sustaining it if the Reds are to be successful.

Stats correct as of December 27, 2023

FotMob is an essential app for any fan to keep up with their team or follow football worldwide, with incredible new features it has all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.