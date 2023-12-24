If Liverpool fans could put together a list of football-specific wishes over the festive season, what are the main things we should be asking Santa for?

We have somehow reached that time of year again. Gifts will be exchanged, food will be eaten and – perhaps most importantly – plenty of football will be watched!

Christmas also represents the halfway stage of the 2023/24 season, at which point we are able to stock of where we are at and what we still hope to achieve between now and May.

Let’s take a look at some of the best possible things that could be sent down our chimneys in time for Christmas morning.

A fully fit Thiago

The sad reality is that we are likely entering the final months of Thiago‘s career as a Liverpool player, a midfielder who has dazzled us at his best but has unfortunately been frustratingly stunted by injuries.

While it feels unlikely he will be handed a new contract, the opportunity to see him work his magic again at Anfield before his race is run would be a sight for sore eyes.

Jurgen Klopp injected new energy into his midfield during the summer and the future looks bright, but football is about enjoyment and there aren’t many better to watch in full flow than the Spaniard.

On a broader note, Liverpool could really do with any of their long-term injuries from clearing up!

Trent’s new contract

It isn’t panic stations just yet, but it would make us all sleep easier if we knew that Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future was tied down for the foreseeable future.

The vice-skipper’s current deal is set to expire at the end of next season, but he is a player who has the talent to build a side around with time still on his side.

Previously, the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid would pose a significant threat to our most valuable assets, but the Reds are mixing in those circles now and there is no better place for Trent’s long-term future than Anfield.

New defensive midfielder

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool are not in the market for a new No. 6 in January.

But Christmas is a magical time and if we can’t ask for some finishing touches to our midfield rebuild now, when can we?

A top-quality holder could unlock Alexis Mac Allister to operate further forward and give Alexander-Arnold more freedom to perform and be creative in the hybrid role.

Man City punishment?

It is likely to be a big ask before May, but if we could get a positive resolution to Man City‘s ongoing FFP investigation before the Premier League race is run that would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Whether it’s a points deduction, relegation or stripped titles, the Reds have gone toe-to-toe with a financially doped superpower in recent years and it would be heartening to get some form of validation for our efforts.

Silverware

We were left feeling shortchanged having completed a domestic cup double in 2021/22, with the Reds coming within touching distance of two more trophies that season.

Klopp deserves to walk away from Anfield (hopefully not any time soon) with as many shiny things to show for his incredible efforts as possible, and this team are more than capable of adding to his collection.

Liverpool are well-placed to push for success on all fronts in the coming months and, let’s be honest, we just want another parade in the city centre!

Three points at Goodison

While our overall record in the Merseyside derby has been positive, the Reds have won just once in their last six attempts at the home of their blue neighbours.

It is one stadium that Klopp has failed to quite master during his time at the club, and wins over Everton in any form always mean more than most.

We saw how much it meant to the boss after the 2-0 win at Anfield back in October, the challenge now is to turn that into a league double!

Completed Anfield Road End

It has taken longer than we hoped, but we will soon be able to welcome 61,000 supporters into Anfield and it promises to be something to behold!

Liverpool have made their home a fortress under the current manager, and the ability to pile even more fans into the stadium can only be of benefit to the players on the pitch.

Demand for tickets has always been extremely high – with many left disappointed by ticket cancellations earlier in the season – but an increased capacity will mean even more supporters will get the chance to see the Reds in the flesh.