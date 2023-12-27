Vincent Kompany has now faced Liverpool as a player and a manager, and the Burnley boss made an exciting comparison between the “greatest side” and now.

After 16 meetings with Liverpool as a player at Man City, including four during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign, Kompany led Burnley into his first as a manager.

It resulted in a 2-0 win for the Reds as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota netted in either half, sending Klopp’s side to the top of the Premier League.

By contrast, Burnley suffered their ninth home defeat in 10 so far in the league, keeping them firmly in the relegation zone and only two points above bottom-placed Sheffield United.

Kompany will have already adjusted his expectations from his time as captain of Man City, but his experience gave him a unique standpoint when comparing Klopp’s title-winning side to “Liverpool 2.0.”

“It’s a top team, there’s no doubt,” he told reporters.

“You play against the top sides and what’s really apparent, especially in this league, every team at the top has got a different style, a different idea behind it, a different strength.

“Liverpool have got different strengths than Tottenham or Arsenal or City. They’re a top side. To be top in the Premier League, you have to have top players.

“I think the funny thing is, I was kind of thinking of my days, when I played against probably one of the greatest sides they’ve had in recent history.

“In terms of quality, I think the future will tell, but in terms of intensity they are getting back to the levels that I’ve known when I was facing them as a player.

“Then they’re very dangerous, they’re very difficult to play against.”

Asked his opinion on Liverpool topping the table and their eventual title chances, Kompany replied: “I don’t know.

“To be frank, I’ll allow myself to focus on the other side of the table for now!”