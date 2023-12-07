★ PREMIUM
Virgil van Dijk “devastated” by Joel Matip injury as fans praise “world class” free transfer

Virgil van Dijk has said he is “devastated” by news of Joel Matip rupturing his ACL, mirroring the feelings of Liverpool supporters everywhere.

After beating Sheffield United, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Matip “ruptured” his ACL against Fulham and said: “That’s what I unfortunately expected from the first second, everything looked like that.”

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Van Dijk said Liverpool were all “devastated” by the news and added: “That’s a sign as well; we have so many injuries going around in world football, it’s something we have to look at as well.”

Surgery is now needed, meaning Matip is likely to miss most of the season, if not all. With his contract expiring next summer, he could have played his last game for the Reds.

Liverpool fans reacted to the news with disappointment for the player and the team:

Fondly though of in the dressing room, Matip’s injury is a huge blow for the squad and comes after a sustained period without fitness issues – which has been rare in recent years.

Up until his injury against Fulham, Matip had featured in every matchday squad, he made 14 appearances and was going toe-to-toe with Ibrahima Konate for the spot next to Van Dijk.

A long road to recovery is ahead of him now, and with only months left on his contract there is a strong chance that we have already seen the last of him in a Liverpool shirt.

