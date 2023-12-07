Virgil van Dijk has said he is “devastated” by news of Joel Matip rupturing his ACL, mirroring the feelings of Liverpool supporters everywhere.

After beating Sheffield United, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Matip “ruptured” his ACL against Fulham and said: “That’s what I unfortunately expected from the first second, everything looked like that.”

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Van Dijk said Liverpool were all “devastated” by the news and added: “That’s a sign as well; we have so many injuries going around in world football, it’s something we have to look at as well.”

Surgery is now needed, meaning Matip is likely to miss most of the season, if not all. With his contract expiring next summer, he could have played his last game for the Reds.

Liverpool fans reacted to the news with disappointment for the player and the team:

Joel Matip has ruptured his ACL, which could mean the end of his Liverpool career. A major blow as he had looked back to his best this season. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 6, 2023

Matip ACL is a fucking hammer blow.

Him + VVD were an elite partnership, arguably our best of all time. Joel the perfect complement to Virgil.

The carrying, the clearing, the aerial dominance. That fucking goal Vs Leeds. Get well soon Joel #LFC — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) December 6, 2023

Horrible news about Joel Matip rupturing his ACL.

Possibly won't see him in a Liverpool shirt again, but what a player he has been.

Came for free and won the lot #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) December 6, 2023

Such sad Joel Matip news. Been superb and won the lot. May have been the last time we see him on an adventure in a Reds shirt. Gutting….. pic.twitter.com/awcxJlsfmu — Ste (@StePlunk) December 6, 2023

He’s been such a better defender than he gets credit for honestly love the way he strokes the ball. — Ben Hollow (@BenHHollow) December 6, 2023

That Matip news is crushing. Likely played his last game for Liverpool, but what a servant. Not only a brilliant player, but such a likeable guy who is clearly adored by teammates. Should never be forgotten that he was probably MOTM in the 2019 Champions League final. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 6, 2023

Gutted for Joel Matip, what a potential rubbish ending to his Reds career. — JohnKeithGreen (@JohnKeithGreen2) December 6, 2023

Grim. Quansah has proved he’s well more than just there to make up the numbers but this must force us into the market in Jan – especially with Matip’s contract ending at the end of the season too. https://t.co/y0dbZwga4Q — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) December 6, 2023

Awful news for Joel. But there’s no way Klopp doesn’t give him a one-year extension now. Neither of them will want Matip’s LFC career to end like this. https://t.co/OVNcRxQPlF — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) December 6, 2023

So many iconic memes created by Matip! Steady recovery Joel. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 6, 2023

Fondly though of in the dressing room, Matip’s injury is a huge blow for the squad and comes after a sustained period without fitness issues – which has been rare in recent years.

Up until his injury against Fulham, Matip had featured in every matchday squad, he made 14 appearances and was going toe-to-toe with Ibrahima Konate for the spot next to Van Dijk.

A long road to recovery is ahead of him now, and with only months left on his contract there is a strong chance that we have already seen the last of him in a Liverpool shirt.