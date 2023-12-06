Joel Matip injury: Jurgen Klopp confirms ACL surgery

Joel Matip is likely to have played his final game for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp confirmed he has sustained a tear to his ACL.

The defender was forced off in the 69th minute of the Reds’ thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday after appearing to twist his knee.

And subsequent scans have revealed a serious injury that will require surgery, likely ruling Matip out for the remainder of the season.

Klopp explained: “It’s an ACL, ruptured. That’s what I unfortunately expected from the first second, everything looked like that. Very unfortunate, that’s it.”

The news represents a double blow for the 32-year-old, whose contract with the club will expire next summer.

That means he most likely made his 201st and final appearance for Liverpool on Sunday, a tally he has clocked up over the course of eight campaigns since joining on a free transfer from Schalke.