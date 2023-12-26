On one of the best days on the footballing calendar, Liverpool face a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley in another must-win Premier League clash.

The Reds were frustrated at home to Man United and Arsenal leading up to Christmas and will be hoping to return to winning ways against Vincent Kompany’s side.

With the Gunners not in action until Thursday, an opportunity to spend the next 48 hours at the top of the pile presents itself should Jurgen Klopp‘s team pick up all three points.

Can Liverpool do the business on Boxing Day again?

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Burnley vs. Liverpool is being shown on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream with Amazon Prime here.

US Viewers

Burnley vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Sports and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Burnley vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Burnley vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

