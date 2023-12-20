Liverpool are back in League Cup action as they bid to book a place in the last four of the competition by taking on West Ham at Anfield.

A win against Bournemouth on the south coast last month put the Reds a step closer to Wembley and they can get within touching distance with a win over David Moyes’ side.

Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough await in the hat if Jurgen Klopp‘s side can progress, with the draw for the semi-final taking place straight after the contest.

The Reds have won their last four meetings with the Hammers, but haven’t faced them in this competition since a 4-1 defeat in the fourth round at Upton Park back in 1988.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12am in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s League Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

