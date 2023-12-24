With Kostas Tsimikas out for a lengthy period, Liverpool will be hoping for the swift return of Andy Robertson, but the Scot still faces a long wait.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, Liverpool’s injury list stands at eight senior players, along with a new doubt over Luis Diaz.

Tsimikas is the latest to be sidelined – the Greek suffering a broken collarbone – joining Robertson (shoulder), Diogo Jota (hamstring), Alexis Mac Allister (knee), Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) out.

Klopp has already explained the plan for Joe Gomez to fill in during the absence of both of his senior left-backs, while Luke Chambers is among those available in reserve.

But the emphasis will be on Robertson returning first to full training and then to action, with the manager hopeful of a comeback next month.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has explained, however, that the No. 26 is unlikely to be available for selection until “late January.”

At the very least that will see him miss four more games, including the Premier League clashes with Burnley (Dec 26) and Newcastle (Jan 1).

Robertson will also miss the FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal (Jan 7) and the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals at home to Fulham (Jan 10).

The trip to Bournemouth on January 21 could feasibly be considered “late January,” though reporting an exact date for the left-back’s return would be purely speculative.

Liverpool are currently slated for six games in January, with the second leg at Fulham (Jan 24) and the league visit of Chelsea (Jan 31) also on the card.

But if the Reds beat Arsenal in the FA Cup, a fourth-round tie will land on the weekend of January 27/28.

It seems as though Liverpool can hope to have Robertson firmly back in the fold at that stage, but any means to expedite his return would be explored.

The club could already be without two more players for the majority of January and into February, with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo departing for the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Both will leave Merseyside to join their national teams directly after the Newcastle game on New Year’s Day.