Jayden Danns continued his impressive goalscoring run by netting his 20th of the season in a 2-0 victory for the U21s against Fulham.

Liverpool U21s 2-0 Fulham U21s

Premier League 2 (11), AXA Training Centre

January 28, 2024

Goals: Danns 19′, Koumas 61′

The youngster began his 2023/24 campaign with Liverpool U18s, but his prowess in front of goal has seen him fast-tracked through the ranks and earn a more prominent role in Barry Lewtas‘ side.

The young Reds picked up their second straight Premier League 2 home victory against Fulham, with goals either side of half-time from Danns and fellow forward Lewis Koumas enough to secure all three points on Sunday.

It was an encounter which didn’t catch fire until the opener, which came when Danns took advantage of Fulham stopper Alex Borto miscontrolling the ball to put his side in front.

That took his tally up to 20 for the season, having scored 11 times in 11 league outings for the U18s and U21s combined in 2023/24.

Little action ensued after that goal, with both sides struggling to carve out any meaningful chances before the interval.

Fulham had the better of the early exchanges in the second period, with Chris Donnell failing to convert from a tight angle having taken the ball around goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

They were left to rue that missed opportunity, with Liverpool able to double their advantage when some clever footwork from Kaide Gordon allowed him to lay on a chance for Koumas to finish on the hour.

Danns and Trent Kone-Doherty both missed chances to put the game beyond doubt late on, but the Reds were able to hold on to their clean sheet and secure a satisfactory win at Kirkby.

Some of the youngsters may have been hoping to make the matchday squad for the senior team on Sunday afternoon, who of course faced Norwich at home in the FA Cup fourth round.

While James McConnell put on an impressive display in the middle of the park at Anfield, the likes of Kaide Gordon, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni all started at the academy instead.

Another two-week break awaits Lewtas and his squad before the league visit of Stoke comes on February 11.

The young Reds sit fifth in the Premier League 2 as things stand, but find themselves a full 13 points behind league-leaders Tottenham, who have kept up a perfect record in the competition so far this season.