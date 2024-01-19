Liverpool are claimed to have been in contact with the representatives of Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko, who is seemingly preparing for a summer move.

Links to centre-backs have grown in recent weeks, with both Japan’s Ko Itakura and Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande on the radar – the latter recently reported by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch.

The Reds will likely be in the market for defensive reinforcements during the summer as they cover for the loss of Joel Matip to a serious knee injury.

Which route they go down remains to be seen, but that has not stopped links to various options, and now Feyenoord’s Hancko has been added to the list, according to his agent.

Branislav Jasurek, who represents the 26-year-old centre-back, told TN that Liverpool are one of a number of clubs that he is in contact with regarding Hancko’s future.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” he said.

“I estimate that 80-90 percent David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold even in the summer and maybe better than now.”

Feyenoord reportedly value the defender at £38.6 million (€45m), and will be more open to a transfer in the summer, which would suit Liverpool.

“It would have to be one of the big clubs,” Jasurek added on Hancko’s future plans. “He will certainly not go from Feyenoord Rotterdam, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the second half of the Premier League.”

The Slovak, who is contracted to Feyenoord until 2028, is a progressive passer and carrier of the ball, provides a goal threat from the back and was instrumental in their title-winning season in 2022/23.

The left-sided defender averages 2.38 progressive carries and 7.9 progressive passes per 90, which sees him ranked in the 99th percentile for centre backs, as per FBref.

He ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to suitability and with manager Arne Slot deploying a pressing game at Feyenoord, it would make for a smooth transition for Hancko at Anfield.

Liverpool would need to pay the right price, and if Hancko’s agent is to be believed, there will be no shortage of competition for his signature come the summer.