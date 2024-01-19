Liverpool youngster Ben Doak is optimistic that he will be able to play again before the end of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

It was revealed in late December that the 18-year-old would be forced to go under the knife in order to fix a tear in his meniscus.

That fitness blow brought a halt to a promising campaign that had seen the Scottish winger clock up five appearances in all competitions.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Doak may still be able to add to that tally before the end of the season should his rehabilitation programme go to plan.

The teenager is currently targeting an April return that would allow him to play a role in the run-in for the Reds.

Prior to his injury, Doak was being tipped to make a late run on the Scotland squad for the European Championships in Germany.

It remains to be seen whether he has time to force himself into Steve Clarke’s thinking should he meet his targeted return date.

Jurgen Klopp lavished Doak with praise towards the back end of last season, saying: “[He is a] special boy, really confident, has something nobody else delivers really, this kind of dribbling, this kind of straight-forward bravery, all these kind of things.”

The Scot was then rewarded with a new long-term contract in September.