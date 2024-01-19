Liverpool are set for a huge triple fitness boost with Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all in line to return to training next week.

Robertson has been sidelined since November after dislocating his shoulder while on international duty with Scotland, missing the last 20 games.

Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai, meanwhile, picked up knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, during Reds games earlier this month.

However, Jurgen Klopp has now revealed that all three are closing in on a comeback, with an appearance in next Wednesday’s meeting with Fulham not out of the question.

Asked about Alexander-Arnold, who spent the winter break at a Prada fashion show in Milan, the German joked: “He can walk… on the catwalk!

“They’re all positive but not ready,” he continued. “They’re all going in the right direction and getting closer and closer and closer, and some of them might be in team training next week.

“But for the Bournemouth game, I don’t expect anyone back.

“I hope that nobody will be out until then. After Bournemouth, maybe for Fulham we will see how the boys do, but they are all close.

“Trent close, Dom close, Robbo close. They are all going in the right direction but for this weekend’s game, no.”

Should all three players miss out against Fulham, they would have the chance to pick up minutes in an FA Cup clash with Norwich at Anfield at the weekend.

That would then put them in line for a comeback when Chelsea visit Merseyside on January 31.