Mohamed Salah was the source of quite the concern on Thursday evening after being forced off for Egypt with a hamstring strain, and Jurgen Klopp offered his reaction.

Salah’s last injury was in late 2019, and thus the sight of him leaving the pitch just before half time looking dejected spoke volumes, with the 31-year-old appearing to have a hamstring issue.

Egypt manager Rui Vitoria said he “hopes it’s not a big problem” after his side’s 2-2 draw, but conceded it is too “early to see something.”

Liverpool’s No. 11 offered some optimism by walking through the mixed zone after the match on Thursday with a small smile and no noticeable limp.

Klopp, of course, was asked about Salah during his pre-Bournemouth press conference, to which he said: “We don’t know anything, I spoke last night with him.

"A massive blow for Egypt" ? Mo Salah is OFF with an apparent injury ? pic.twitter.com/jULPnsKeuj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 18, 2024

“How it is with injuries, we need further assessment, that’s what they are doing. Then we will know more.

“Of course, in that moment, it was a shock. He felt it, and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off, so there’s definitely something. We will see.

“I do not have more information now.”

As for whether Liverpool will send a medical delegation over, Klopp added: “We will see, depends on the diagnosis. Ultrasound and then MRI, then we will see.”

Egypt have one game left in their AFCON group campaign and currently sit on two points, they can still qualify for the knockouts as part of the top two or as one of the best third-placed sides.

Their next game, however, is on Monday and Salah’s involvement will be in serious doubt – Liverpool, for one, will be eager for their winger to be handled with caution.