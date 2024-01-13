Liverpool are reportedly interested in Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla, and the rumours have been confirmed as “true” by his club president.

The Reds scout players across the globe as they look for the next hidden talent that can become a Kop favourite.

One player who has been linked to Liverpool is Colombian youth international Mantilla, who plays as a centre-back for CA Talleres in the Argentine top flight.

Liverpool’s interest was first reported in February 2023, but it seemed nothing more than a rumour – that was when he played for Independiente Santa Fe.

Then, at the end of January 2023, journalist Ekrem Konur said: “Liverpool and Brighton are monitoring the situation of CA Talleres’ 20-year-old.”

Little attention was paid to the claim at the time, but Talleres’ club president, Andres Fassi, has now admitted the rumour was “true.”

According to Argentine regional outlet, La Voz del Interior, Fassi said: “It’s true, they have been following him for four months now. And they asked us for information about their physical records.”

On whether Talleres are planning to sell Mantilla, though, Fassi replied: “No.”

Liverpool rarely buy directly from clubs in South America. Most recently, the Reds were strongly linked with Andre of Fluminense, but ultimately nothing happened on that front.

Anderson Arroyo was a player Liverpool did eventually sign, arriving from Colombian club Fortaleza CEIF in 2018, but he is yet to make an appearance for the Reds as he hasn’t been able to secure a UK work permit.

Mantilla has played 23 times for Colombia U20s, including five games at the under-20 World Cup, but it remains to be seen whether that would be enough to secure a work permit in the UK.

An interesting point to add, is that Mantilla can play on the left side of defence, something that does fall in line with other defenders Liverpool have been linked to, such as Levi Colwill and Lloyd Kelly.