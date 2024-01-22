Considering the scrutiny Darwin Nunez faces, it is a credit to his development this season that he is the first Premier League player to reach double figures for goals and assists.

Liverpool’s No. 9 is only one of two players Jurgen Klopp has named in every matchday squad this season, missing only one of the Reds’ 32 games across all competitions.

It has enabled Nunez to consistently have an influence, and it can be easily argued that his contributions could be more than what they are thanks to the chances he carves out.

But that cannot overshadow what he has contributed, that being 10 goals and 10 assists – the second-most goal contributions from a Red behind only Mohamed Salah‘s 27.

Though, Nunez has reached a milestone that even Salah, nor any other player in the Premier League has in 2023/24 across all competitions.

10+10 – Darwin Núñez is the first Premier League player to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/J8CH7POUqB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2024

By netting twice at Bournemouth, he has now registered double figures for both goals and assists, the first player in the English top-flight to do so, as noted by Opta.

After Bournemouth fans were quick to call him “just a sh*t Andy Carroll,” it really was poetic justice that he notched a brace to take his goal tally so far this season to 10.

It means he has already eclipsed his goal contributions from his debut season (19) – not bad for a player who is seemingly known more for his failures than his triumphs!

Not only that, but at Bournemouth, Nunez scored the 100th goal of his senior career for club and country, with his 24 for Liverpool adding to his four for Penarol, 16 at Almeria, 48 for Benfica and, finally, his eight for Uruguay.

At 24, there is still plenty more to come from Nunez, and while he can frustrate, there is plenty of upside for both the short and long-term.