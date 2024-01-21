★ PREMIUM
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Just a shit Andy Carroll, hey?” – Darwin Nunez gives fans perfect retort to B’mouth taunt

Bournemouth fans certainly had their wires crossed as they proclaimed Darwin Nunez to be “just a sh*t Andy Carroll,” a chant they had to swallow after two goals from the No. 9.

Nunez attracts plenty of attention, more so when things do not go to plan as opposed to when they do, with his finishing readily put under the microscope.

It has consistently led to opposition fans claiming him to be “just a sh*t Andy Carroll,” not that it will mean much to the Uruguayan.

At Bournemouth, the chant was, again, dusted off, and he responded in kind with two important goals in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory – and the irony was not lost on Liverpool fans.

After hearing the home fans take aim at their No. 9 early in the match, it got a sarcastic airing from the travelling Kop as Nunez made it 10 goals for the season at the Vitality.

We love some poetic justice!

Ten goals and 10 assists so far this season, the first Premier League player to do so in 2023/24. If that’s ‘just a sh*t Andy Carroll’, we’ll take it!

Oh, and Bournemouth, best not to forget that’s now three goals in four outings for Nunez against you…

