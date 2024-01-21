Bournemouth fans certainly had their wires crossed as they proclaimed Darwin Nunez to be “just a sh*t Andy Carroll,” a chant they had to swallow after two goals from the No. 9.

Nunez attracts plenty of attention, more so when things do not go to plan as opposed to when they do, with his finishing readily put under the microscope.

It has consistently led to opposition fans claiming him to be “just a sh*t Andy Carroll,” not that it will mean much to the Uruguayan.

At Bournemouth, the chant was, again, dusted off, and he responded in kind with two important goals in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory – and the irony was not lost on Liverpool fans.

After hearing the home fans take aim at their No. 9 early in the match, it got a sarcastic airing from the travelling Kop as Nunez made it 10 goals for the season at the Vitality.

We love some poetic justice!

Just a shit Andy Carroll, hey? ?? https://t.co/z06fHMkkfH — jules (@Julian_Lee76) January 21, 2024

'Shit Andy Carroll' sing the Liverpool fans about Darwin Nunez, whose facial expression doesn't change. Andy Carroll must not have been covered in his Duolingo courses yet — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 21, 2024

“You’re just a shit Andy Carroll” getting a reverse, sarcastic airing after Darwin’s brace — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) January 21, 2024

‘Just a shit Andy Carroll’ apparently. Put some respect on Darwin Nunez’s name. https://t.co/lyLreno4Pi — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 21, 2024

Bournemouth fans singing “you’re just a shit Andy Carroll” to Nunez and then he scores. That, ladies and gents, is what you call poetic justice… ???? — Karen (@Karen31_x) January 21, 2024

bournemouth(a) just a shit andy carroll????? pic.twitter.com/MVoVufG3EP — Owen Pearson (@OwenPea11442805) January 21, 2024

If Nunez is a shit Andy Carroll then I’ve been underestimating the big useless git all this time — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) January 21, 2024

Bournemouth fans called Nenuz a shit Andy Carroll and he scores They then laugh at Jota and he scores his 2nd. Bournemouth fans ??? — Redman (@GroundhogRedman) January 21, 2024

“He’s just a shit Andy Carroll,” they sing. Then he scores two in front of them, in their own stadium. #Nunez #BOULIV — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) January 21, 2024

Bournemouth fans singing shit Andy Carroll like Nunez has any idea who the fuck he is hahahahahaahhahaa — Joshua (@jtok93) January 21, 2024

“He’s just a shit Andy Carroll” ? https://t.co/fcoiIUMuEL — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) January 21, 2024

Darwin Núñez's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 45 touches

7 touches in opp. box

6 duels won

3 chances created

3 tackles

3 shots

3 shots on target

2 goals Captain Chaos at the double. ??#BOULIV pic.twitter.com/CC7Ussc1FD — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 21, 2024

Ten goals and 10 assists so far this season, the first Premier League player to do so in 2023/24. If that’s ‘just a sh*t Andy Carroll’, we’ll take it!

Oh, and Bournemouth, best not to forget that’s now three goals in four outings for Nunez against you…