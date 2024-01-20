Fabio Carvalho scored the winner to push his side into the play-off places in only his second start, and it was fellow Red Tyler Morton who provided the assist on a joyous Friday night.

A lot has been said about Carvalho after his loan at Leipzig was cut short after just 360 minutes of action, but he’s already finding his feet at his new home.

Hull manager Liam Rosenior has already sung his praises and noted the 21-year-old’s “humility,” and his faith is quickly being rewarded by Carvalho, who was key to the Tigers’ 1-0 victory at Sunderland.

Carvalho was named in the starting lineup for the second Championship game in a row for Hull, with Morton joining him – and it was this pairing that helped win the match.

The decisive moment arrived in the 71st minute, when Morton delivered the ball back into the box and found Carvalho in acres of space, the subsequent volley was well taken, and while it took a deflection, it was always goalbound.

Deadlock broken ? Fabio Carvalho gives Hull the lead against Sunderland! pic.twitter.com/y1TG7B5KK9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 19, 2024

A goal made in Liverpool and scored by Hull.

The goal was Carvalho’s first since he scored for Liverpool at Man City in the League Cup in December 2022.

The 21-year-old played 83 minutes of the contest and Hull Live noted that he “deserved his standing ovation” from the away supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

It was a confidence boosting performance for Carvalho, who also pitched in on the defensive side of the game with six duels won – the fifth most of any player – and six recoveries.

His winning goal moved Hull into sixth position and subsequently pushed Sunderland out of the play-off spots, leading manager Michael Beale to be subjected to “sacked in the morning” chants from sections of the Stadium of Light.

It was a third home defeat out of four for the former Liverpool academy coach and frustration continues to boil over.