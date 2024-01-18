Fabio Carvalho has been given a glowing review by his new manager following his recent loan switch to Hull, contradicting what we have heard about him in the past.

The 21-year-old saw his temporary stint at RB Leipzig cut short last month, having registered just 360 minutes of football for the Bundesliga side.

A lack of game time was seen as the primary motivation to briefly bring Carvalho back to the club, with his next step coming in the Championship in a search for more regular football.

He was handed the full 90 minutes on his debut against Norwich by manager Liam Rosenior, who has expressed his ‘delight’ at how the youngster has progressed already.

Rosenior praised his new signing’s “humility” in a recent interview, insisting he “knew” Carvalho would join the club from the moment the two met.

“Fabio was so important to our plans, I drove down to London from Hull to meet him and from the first moment we met in person, I knew he was going to sign for us,” the Hull boss told Sky Sports.

“The way that he trains, the way he conducts himself, his humility even in the last 10 days we’ve been together, he does things that I love.

“We get off the team coach, he wants to tidy up the team coach. He was in the dressing room yesterday, he’s not part of the squad because he couldn’t be registered, travelled with the team, the team are going out to warm up he’s putting people’s flip flops back in their place.

“He sums up the culture of what I want, it’s not just about ability on the pitch it’s about your human quality.

“I’m so excited to have him in our team for the rest of the season because our style of play fits, our culture and our value fit, and if that happens with an outstanding player you should get outstanding performances as well.”

It is huge praise for the personality of Carvalho, who was criticised for his attitude by RB Leipzig’s sporting director Rouven Schroder earlier this month.

Schroder claimed that the Portuguese “didn’t want to face competition,” at the club, adding “you only get to know a player as an end product when he’s there.”

Before that, too, Portugal U21s coach Rui Jorge expressed his “disappointment” at Carvalho rejecting a call-up via text, saying: “My answer was: ‘So, Fabio, not even a phone call?’.”

Rosenior’s words are very much to the contrary, and it appears Liverpool will be getting a classy young individual when he returns to the club this summer.