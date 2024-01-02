Jurgen Klopp said he “loved” the atmosphere at Anfield during Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day, with the fans having seemingly responded to his recent rallying cry.

The boss urged fans to create more noise last month following the 5-1 victory over West Ham in the League Cup, insisting “we need Anfield” in order for the team to fulfil their potential.

He also attracted attention by requesting fans to give their ticket to “somebody else” if they didn’t feel they could contribute to the atmosphere, something which he later backtracked on.

Klopp’s calls were answered, with Anfield on top form for the visits of Arsenal and Newcastle as the Reds placed themselves at the top of the Premier League table.

The manager responded to the improvements after the victory over the Magpies, describing Anfield as “exceptional” as his side picked up another vital three points.

“Recently I was a bit critical about the atmosphere, so I have to say, wow,” Klopp told LFCTV with a beaming smile after the contest.

“I don’t want to say that it’s because I told you, because you did that before, it was an incredible atmosphere I loved it, oh my god!”

The boss continued that tone in his post-match press conference, where he declared the fans were “on fire” and reacted in the right manner to setbacks.

“I spoke two weeks ago and spoke about the atmosphere, tonight the atmosphere was exceptional – how we all took together these missed chances,” he added.

“It was not like ‘Oh my God, what are they doing?’ I would understand that in moments. Everybody was just really on fire.”

The Reds are building towards what will hopefully be a huge crescendo in May, and it is clear that the manager wants to utilise the power of the home crowd to help his team achieve all that is possible.

He responded with vigour when VAR allowed Cody Gakpo‘s goal to stand and put the Reds 3-1 up, whipping up the crowd passionately from the touchline as the game resumed.

We have seen what Liverpool are capable of when the players and supporters work together and the manager’s recent emphasis on the atmosphere highlights just how important he considers it to be.

With 18 games separating the Reds from the Premier League finishing line, Anfield will need to be on its game to ensure the best possible chance of success between now and May.