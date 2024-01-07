Liverpool came away with a brilliant 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, but one question about Jordan Henderson left Jurgen Klopp stunned after the match.

The Reds came away with a stunning late victory over the Gunners in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates, with the manager having plenty to smile about regarding his side’s second-half showing.

Despite this, there was still time for some rather odd questioning regarding his former captain, who has made headlines this week following reports that he is “eager” to return to the Premier League.

When asked about the validity of claims that Henderson could make an unlikely switch back to Anfield, the manager was predictably dismissive with his response.

The boss asked: “Did Hendo have a press conference and say that or what?”

When it was confirmed that the stories were merely speculation, Klopp continued his jokey tone when addressing the topic.

“Ahh, it’s just written! That means for me it’s not existing.

“He didn’t call me! We spoke actually, but not about that. So really nothing to say about that.”

A return for any player would be an unusual topic of questioning after a big win in normal circumstances, but given Liverpool’s revolutionised midfield it would have been naive to have expected any other response from the manager.

Henderson’s departure formed part of a comprehensive rebuild in that area of the pitch, with Fabinho following the ex-captain to the Saudi Pro League.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch made moves in the opposite direction over the summer, and the Reds have been flying high ever since.

The 33-year-old was unquestionably a great captain and servant to the club during his 12-year spell, but Liverpool have since moved on and going back in that manner would simply not make sense at this point.

We may yet see Henderson at Anfield in an opposition shirt should he get his wish and return to England, but we can safely ignore any further conversations about him coming back to the Reds!