Alexis Mac Allister took a heavy hit in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea, and Jurgen Klopp was quick to offer an update after he hobbled through the final minutes.

Liverpool’s No. 10 was back in the starting XI after missing the win over Norwich entirely, having felt an issue in training in the buildup.

He was a key cog in the 4-1 win on Wednesday night and, with injuries finally easing, the last thing Klopp wants to see is player go to ground in discomfort clutching at his lower leg.

Mac Allister suffered a heavy collision with Cesare Casadei, and was in obvious discomfort when treated by the club’s physio.

Strangely, he came back on the pitch to see out the final few minutes, with the Reds having already used all of their substitutions at that time.

Fortunately, speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp explained that it was “nothing major” for the midfielder, allaying fears of a new layoff.

“Macca [was just] knee on knee,” he told reporters.

“Nothing major, nobody [from the medical staff] told me that yet.”

Though there remains a chance that Mac Allister suffers after-effects in the coming days, Klopp’s words will be music to the ears of supporters.

Mac Allister produced another outstanding display at the base of the midfield against Chelsea, winning seven of his eight attempted tackles and 11 of his 17 ground duels, per FotMob.

He also finished the game with more touches (95) and completed passes (64 of 70, for a 91 percent accuracy) than any other Liverpool player, with his composure and bite needed against Arsenal on Sunday.