Jurgen Klopp made sure to get a jump start on confirming a starter for the League Cup final as he hailed the likes of Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz after securing another date at Wembley.

Here are four key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

Kelleher confirmed for the final

Caoimhin Kelleher has started every game in the League Cup this season, with this known to be his competition, and that will extend to the final as well.

“Imagine that,” the manager replied with a hint of sarcasm when it was said to him it was presumed Kelleher would start at Wembley.

“Caoihm is a top, top goalie and when Ali is fit, then he doesn’t have a lot of games, I want to give him desperately the opportunity to play.

“This competition I told Ali before the season, two years ago actually…that’s how it works.”

Big praise for “lifesaver” Gomez

It has been a standout season for Joe Gomez so far and he continues to excel in various positions, which has not been lost on Klopp.

The manager hailed his longest-serving player as “a lifesaver” and noted that “people forget how important Joey was in the best years we had.”

He added: “Without Joey, nothing would have happened in the last 13, 14 weeks since Robbo is out.”

‘Ain’t nobody like Joe Gomez‘

Another big day for Diaz

Luis Diaz scored the all important goal for Liverpool at Craven Cottage and while his manager knows he had opportunity to ensure a victory, there was plenty of praise for the winger.

“Fantastic player, absolutely no criticism, but I wish he would have set up the second and scored the third,” Klopp said.

“What a boy, the speed, the power, the technique – the combination of all that is absolutely outstanding.”

Imagine being us

After the match, Liverpool fans unfurled a banner that read ‘Imagine Being Us’ and while the boss is happy for us, he’s taking somewhat of a different view, understandably so.

Klopp said: “It’s completely fine our fans feel it like that, really happy and pleased for them, but we play in four days against Norwich – that’s my problem.

“But then three days after that we play Chelsea and then Arsenal, imagine being us and having to play all the games we have to play!”

I’m sure he wouldn’t have it any other way! Bring it on.



* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.