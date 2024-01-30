Liverpool are back in Premier League action this week with a visit from mid-table Chelsea, and Jurgen Klopp is here to preview the contest.

The Reds have seen their focus shift to the domestic cups in recent days, with a trip to Fulham in the League Cup followed by the weekend’s win over Norwich in the FA Cup.

Attention now returns to the title race, with Klopp speaking from the AXA Training Centre at 1.30pm (GMT) ahead of the first of two huge league clashes this week.

