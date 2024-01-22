Liverpool could receive calls from a host of Championship clubs for academy forward Lewis Koumas, who scored a hat-trick in last week’s 7-1 win over Arsenal.

Koumas was in blistering form as the U18s thrashed their Arsenal counterparts in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, with three goals and an assist.

The 18-year-old also played a big part in another goal for Trent Kone-Doherty, as Liverpool set up a meeting with either Swansea or Fulham in the next round.

With just over a week left until the January transfer window closes, Championship clubs are now “monitoring” Koumas as they weigh up “potential loans.”

That is according to the Mail, though it is explained that the teenager is “expected to stay this window and continue his development.”

It would be no surprise if Koumas is attracting clubs from the Football League, having already been involved at first-team level for Liverpool.

Along with his 10 goals and four assists in 16 games for the academy, the youngster also made the matchday squad for the Europa League trip to Union SG.

Having already caught the eye during pre-season, Koumas has been a regular in senior training this season, suggesting he could be primed to step up in the future.

Keeping him on Merseyside for the second half of the season seems a sensible move, though, given the risks in granting a temporary move elsewhere.

Liverpool have already recalled five players from loan spells this month, four of whom came due to a lack of game time, while Koumas is thriving as he splits his time between first team and academy.

The versatile forward, who is the son of former Premier League midfielder Jason Koumas, could look to the struggles of ex-Reds academy striker Layton Stewart at Preston as a warning.

Stewart opted to leave Liverpool after 16 years in July, signing a permanent deal with Preston, having proved himself a prolific goalscorer in the academy.

But the 21-year-old has been starved of game time under Ryan Lowe – which was also the case for the now-recalled Calvin Ramsay – making five substitute appearances for a total of 26 minutes on the pitch.

While their circumstances are not the same, Koumas would be minded to avoid a move too soon in his development, with a mid-season switch arguably more difficult.

The Mail also mention that Koumas’ attacking colleague, Jayden Danns, is expected to sign a new contract in the near future.